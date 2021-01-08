American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Finance Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American Finance Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. American Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $13.66.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.32). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Finance Trust will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.03%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIN. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $6,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 78.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 578,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Finance Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,068,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,127,000 after purchasing an additional 322,660 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Finance Trust by 26.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 260,233 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in American Finance Trust by 787.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 146,783 shares during the period. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

