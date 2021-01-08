ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.25.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $68.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $392.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.34.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

