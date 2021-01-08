Northern Trust Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Northern Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $6.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

NTRS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.41.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $97.58 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $109.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.26.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

