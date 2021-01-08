Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Raised to $48.50

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $48.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a conviction-buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.88.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $45.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.40.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 2,129,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,946,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.