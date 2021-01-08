Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AZRE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Azure Power Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of AZRE opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $53.60.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Azure Power Global during the third quarter worth $406,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

