ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $11.65.

ARR opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $703.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.07. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 68.21%. Analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 43,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $456,793.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,201.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Hollihan III sold 9,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $104,889.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,536 shares in the company, valued at $491,333.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,937 shares of company stock worth $903,763. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 54.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

