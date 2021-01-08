Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on APD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.73.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $285.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,313,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,241 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,834,000 after purchasing an additional 261,748 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 260,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,669,000 after purchasing an additional 247,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,982,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.