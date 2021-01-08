Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PARXF. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on Parex Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

PARXF opened at $15.67 on Friday. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

