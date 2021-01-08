Smith Barney Citigroup Lowers Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) to Neutral

Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMCR. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $12.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.81.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 595,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 243,287 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 56,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.