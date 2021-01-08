Sean Kiewiet Sells 10,000 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $63,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,991,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,567,368.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $65,400.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $56,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $46,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,185 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $14,103.20.

On Monday, October 26th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,893 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $8,273.98.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,481 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $13,129.33.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,957 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $8,664.01.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $30,300.00.

Shares of Priority Technology stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $468.52 million and a P/E ratio of -17.00.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $108.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRTH. ValuEngine downgraded Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Priority Technology stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.15% of Priority Technology worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

