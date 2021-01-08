Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for State Street in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $6.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STT. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

STT stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.45.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in State Street by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 98,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in State Street by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

