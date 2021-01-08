FY2020 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Raised by Analyst

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $9.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SBNY. CSFB assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $145.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $148.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.29.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 32.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth $232,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

