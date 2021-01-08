Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Square in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.25). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Square’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Square alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.24.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $239.48 on Friday. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $243.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.26 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 3.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Square by 4.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Square by 52.9% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Square in the second quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Square in the second quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total value of $1,899,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,492,113.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total value of $1,030,250.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,244,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,249,419 shares of company stock valued at $252,232,783. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.