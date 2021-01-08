Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $175.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.96.
Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $155.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.32. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $156.21.
In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $263,987.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,565.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $249,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,127,078 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 106,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,331 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,043,000 after buying an additional 517,050 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
