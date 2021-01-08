Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $175.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.96.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $155.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.32. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $156.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $263,987.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,565.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $249,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,127,078 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 106,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,331 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,043,000 after buying an additional 517,050 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

