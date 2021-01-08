Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) (LON:SPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) (LON:SPX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,911.50 ($116.43).

A number of research firms recently commented on SPX. Barclays increased their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) from GBX 9,380 ($122.55) to GBX 9,925 ($129.67) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 9,800 ($128.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

LON SPX opened at £117.20 ($153.12) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £8.63 billion and a PE ratio of 51.63. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a one year low of GBX 7,470 ($97.60) and a one year high of £121.05 ($158.15). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is £112.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is £108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

