Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives $36.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,657,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,583,000 after buying an additional 1,152,929 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 565.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 863,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after buying an additional 733,495 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,160.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 393,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after buying an additional 375,856 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,678,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1,620.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 148,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 140,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQM opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $452.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.