Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Sells $77,387.40 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Jonathan Young sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $77,387.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,871.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AKRO stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 128.4% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,333 shares during the last quarter. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. now owns 5,830,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,512,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 99.6% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 831,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,602,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 31.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,681,000 after buying an additional 323,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 18.6% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,056,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after buying an additional 165,472 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

