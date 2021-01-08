Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FWONK shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87. Formula One Group has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $48.95.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.37). Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. The business had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Formula One Group by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Formula One Group by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

