Melissa B. Epperly Sells 3,083 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $160,038.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,788.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17). Equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

