Edward Meyercord Sells 25,000 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.11. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,120,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,938 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $6,533,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 111.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,691,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,915 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at about $4,247,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 788.7% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 1,047,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 929,857 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. BidaskClub raised Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

