Revlon (NYSE:REV) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revlon, Inc. conducts its business exclusively through its subsidiary, Revlon Consumer Products Corp. and its subsidiaries. They manufacture, market and sell an extensive array of cosmetics and skin care, fragrances and personal care products. Their brand names are REVLON, COLORSTAY, REVLON AGE DEFYING, ALMAY and ULTIMA II in cosmetics; MOON DROPS, ETERNA 27, ULTIMA II and JEANNE GATINEAU in skin care; CHARLIE and FIRE & ICE in fragrances; and FLEX, OUTRAGEOUS, MITCHUM, COLORSTAY, COLORSILK, JEAN NATE, PLUSBELLE, BOZZANO and COLORAMA in personal care. “

Get Revlon alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Revlon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of REV opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. Revlon has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $477.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revlon will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director E Scott Beattie sold 23,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $286,643.50. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Revlon by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Revlon in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Revlon by 208.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Revlon in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Revlon by 8.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 10.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revlon (REV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.