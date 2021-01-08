Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.54.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest stock opened at $71.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.78 and its 200-day moving average is $45.81. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 34,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $1,534,465.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,465.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,570,325 shares of company stock valued at $158,560,746.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 41.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,136 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 19.8% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pinterest by 11.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,961,000 after purchasing an additional 810,421 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Pinterest by 63.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,727 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.