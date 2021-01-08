Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Orange from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.473 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Orange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Orange by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Orange by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Orange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Orange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
About Orange
Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.
