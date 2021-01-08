Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Orange from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. Orange has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.473 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Orange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Orange by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Orange by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Orange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Orange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

