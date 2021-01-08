Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.71. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $24.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 24.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

