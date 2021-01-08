BidaskClub Downgrades PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to Hold

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.08.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.68. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $160,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

