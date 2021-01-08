St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) (LON:SMP) Shares Gap Up to $384.00

Shares of St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) (LON:SMP) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $384.00, but opened at $400.00. St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) shares last traded at $390.68, with a volume of 87,316 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. The firm has a market cap of £870.74 million and a PE ratio of -8.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 380.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 343.62.

About St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Industrial & Logistics; St. Modwen Homes; and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The company is also involved in industrial and logistics; housebuilding; and strategic land and regeneration project activities.

