Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) (LON:ICGC) Shares Gap Up to $4.38

Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) (LON:ICGC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $4.58. Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 3,588 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.43. The company has a market capitalization of £8.90 million and a PE ratio of 37.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.63.

About Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

