China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) (LON:CNG) Shares Gap Up to $8.95

China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) (LON:CNG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.95, but opened at $9.40. China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £35.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.24.

China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) Company Profile (LON:CNG)

China Nonferrous Gold Limited explores, mines, and develops mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

