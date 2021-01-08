Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) Shares Gap Up to $1,330.00

Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,330.00, but opened at $1,410.00. Nichols plc (NICL.L) shares last traded at $1,345.00, with a volume of 21,234 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £473.94 million and a P/E ratio of 26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,228.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,225.06.

Nichols plc (NICL.L) Company Profile (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nichols plc (NICL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols plc (NICL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.