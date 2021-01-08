Panthera Resources PLC (PAT.L) (LON:PAT) Shares Gap Up to $35.00

Panthera Resources PLC (PAT.L) (LON:PAT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.00, but opened at $38.00. Panthera Resources PLC (PAT.L) shares last traded at $37.30, with a volume of 598,214 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £28.87 million and a P/E ratio of -29.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.98.

About Panthera Resources PLC (PAT.L) (LON:PAT)

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

