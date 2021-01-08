Playtech plc (PTEC.L) (LON:PTEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $431.90

Playtech plc (PTEC.L) (LON:PTEC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 431.90 ($5.64) and last traded at GBX 431.50 ($5.64), with a volume of 83945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410.70 ($5.37).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 393.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 355.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.42. The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.81.

About Playtech plc (PTEC.L) (LON:PTEC)

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

