Bank of America Downgrades DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to Underperform

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DXC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

DXC opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.41. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,135,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 467,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

