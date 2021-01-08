Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s previous close.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.21.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 146,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,678 shares of company stock worth $1,653,600. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. FMR LLC grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,409,000 after buying an additional 2,227,134 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $8,827,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1,243.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 463,570 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,824,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,641,000 after buying an additional 448,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 486,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 265,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

