FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s previous close.

FE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.41.

FE stock opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 113.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,708,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,949,000 after buying an additional 266,810 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 323,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

