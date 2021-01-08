BNP Paribas Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Underperform

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential downside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close.

LYB has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.96.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE:LYB opened at $97.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.55. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 46.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.0% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $1,217,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $978,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.