BNP Paribas Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Underperform

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential downside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close.
LYB has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.96.
NYSE:LYB opened at $97.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.55. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56.
In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 46.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.0% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $1,217,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $978,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
