Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGIC. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

MGIC opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $730.17 million, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $94.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 84.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter worth $436,000. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

