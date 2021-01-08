Barclays Upgrades Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) to “Overweight”

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB set a $10.50 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.14.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of KGC stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.