Credit Suisse Group Upgrades CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) to Outperform

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $161.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $142.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.30.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $117.91 on Wednesday. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.82.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $91,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $628,798.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,236.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,364. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,354,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,850,000 after acquiring an additional 416,766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 246.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,347 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,603,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 59.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 283,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 763,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,716,000 after purchasing an additional 173,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

