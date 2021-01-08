Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Raised to $170.00 at KeyCorp

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.04.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP stock opened at $148.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $149.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.18 and a 200-day moving average of $114.52.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 86.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 236,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.