KeyCorp Increases R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target to $26.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its price objective raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s current price.

RCM has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of RCM opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.52, a PEG ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.38 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,471 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 58,927 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in R1 RCM by 19.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 160,521 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 26,673 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 2,049.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,138 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 122,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,776,000.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

