Alan H. Auerbach Sells 18,235 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $186,361.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,284,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,785,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.68. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $443.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.97 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $78,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $111,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

PBYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

