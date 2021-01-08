David B. Edelson Sells 4,595 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50.

NYSE L opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $56.88.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Loews by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 80,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 20,366 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Loews by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 464,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Loews by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Loews by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Loews by 85.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 60,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Loews has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.