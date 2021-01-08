Insider Selling: Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Insider Sells $226,110.00 in Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) insider David Michael Levine sold 15,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $226,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SCU opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $885.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.77 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 65.07% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCU. BidaskClub cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth approximately $391,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 28,560 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

