Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Virtu Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of -0.35. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 4,835.9% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,240,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,073 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,532,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,768,000 after buying an additional 703,369 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,459,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,646,000 after acquiring an additional 604,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,900,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,737,000 after acquiring an additional 562,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

