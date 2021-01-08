Piper Sandler Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $190.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zscaler from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Zscaler stock opened at $193.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.60. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $212.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total transaction of $586,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,714.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,540 shares of company stock valued at $54,733,221. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 333.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Zscaler by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

