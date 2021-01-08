Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

XPER has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Xperi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.00 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Research analysts expect that Xperi will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Xperi’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 229,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Xperi by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Xperi by 124.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Xperi by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Xperi by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

