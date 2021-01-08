BidaskClub Upgrades Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) to “Sell”

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.73.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

