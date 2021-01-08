Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WTRH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waitr from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Waitr from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

WTRH opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $364.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -3.86. Waitr has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 million. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waitr will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven L. Scheinthal bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,744 shares in the company, valued at $728,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 266,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $731,810.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 266,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,810.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waitr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Waitr by 5.0% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Waitr by 10.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr in the third quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

