ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Several other research firms have also commented on VRAY. BidaskClub lowered ViewRay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ViewRay from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ViewRay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.71.

Shares of VRAY opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.64. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. The business had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott William Drake bought 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in ViewRay by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,061,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 212,611 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth $497,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 108,689 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

