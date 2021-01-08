General Motors (NYSE:GM) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $46.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,580,907.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,797,877 shares of company stock valued at $77,288,207 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $539,368,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 9,934.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,843,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $333,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703,544 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 706.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,931,801 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,559,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,331 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.